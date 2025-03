9 hours ago by Em Moore

Spiritbox have released a live video for their song “Fata Morgana”. The video was filmed by Bethan Miller, Alex Bemis, Ed Mason, Ian Coulson, Mac Praed, Murry Deaves, and Tom Pullen during their show at Ally Pally in London, UK which took place on February 13, 2025. The song is a bonus track on the deluxe edition of their album Tsunami Sea. The regular version of the album was released last week. Spiritbox will be touring North America starting in April. Check out the video below.