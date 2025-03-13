Zulu part ways with Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad following abuse allegations

Zulu have announced that they will be parting ways with lead vocalist Anaiah Rasheed Muhammad after allegations of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse were made against him four days ago. After the allegations come out the band played their show in Brazil without Muhammad and cancelled all of their remaining tour dates. The band has released a statement on Instagram that reads,



"We are aware of the allegations brought forth against Anaiah. We stand in solidarity with all people who are victims of abuse, and condemn the mistreatment of those vulnerable in our communities. Our hearts go out to anyone who has experienced any form of physical or emotional abuse, assault, or any other act that has caused harm and taken their agency away from them.

Other members of Zulu have separated ourselves from Anaiah and will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity.

We want to acknowledge the allegations were never disclosed to us prior, and we were immediately concerned reading the detailed account. We were aware there were unresolved issues between the parties involved, but not the nature of the allegations. In regards to our previous drummer’s posts, while he was filling in on tour with us he did not disclose knowledge of these allegations other than what we understood to be issues surrounding their relationship. He ultimately did not play with us because of confusion over scheduling.

We understand that this has been extremely upsetting and disappointing to anyone who supported this band, it’s message and what it’s represented. Upon our return home we have withdrawn from scheduled performances and will be officially putting this project on pause."