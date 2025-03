12 hours ago by Em Moore

Mclusky have released a video for their new song “people person”. The video was directed by Remi Lamont. The song is off their upcoming album the world is still here and so are we which will be out on May 9 via Ipecac Recordings. The band's most recent album was 2004's The Difference Between Me And You Is That I’m Not On Fire and they released a remastered version of it in 2024. Check out the video below.