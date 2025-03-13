NOBRO cover PUP for SiriusXM Polaris Cover Sessions

NOBRO have released their cover of “Reservoir” by PUP as part of SiriusXM Polaris Cover Sessions cover sessions which are put together by SiriusXM and the Polaris Music Prize. The video was shot at Studio Vieux Pone and was directed and edited by Alexandre Pelletier. “Reservoir” originally appeared on PUP’s 2013 self-titled album. NOBRO’s most recent album, 2023’s Set Your Pussy Free, made it onto the shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize in 2024. NOBRO will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May and will be touring the US with Bad Waitress and Gen and the Degenerates starting later that month. Check out the cover below.