fallfiftyfeet to release new album, share “Counterfeit Recollections” video

by Em Moore
fallfiftyfeet have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Counterfeit Recollections and will be out on May 2. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed and edited by Eric DiCarlo. fallfiftyfeet released their split EP with Wounded Touch, Traumatic Entanglement, in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Counterfeit Recollections Tracklist
1. Obituaries
2. The Kingsport Curse
3. Counterfeit Recollections
4. Disarrangement
5. Running from the Sky
6. Best Revenge
7. Phantom Growing Pains
8. Horror Tropes
9. Still Collide
10. Purgatory Blues
11. Bane of My Existence (feat. 156/Silence & PRINCESS)
12. For the Sake of Completion (feat. buriedbutstillbreathing)