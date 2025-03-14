Ursula release “Watch Out” video, announce tracklist for upcoming LP

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Ursula has released a video for their new song “Watch Out”. The video was created by Justin Eckley and features bright flashing lights that may trigger photosensitive epileptic seizures. The song is off their recently announced upcoming debut album I Don’t Like Anything which will be out on April 4 via Indecision Records. The band has also announced the tracklist for the album. Ursula released their EP Fickle in 2020. Check out the video, song, and tracklist below.
I Don’t Like Anything Tracklist
Old Ones
Disheveled
Jot
Turn Out
DC
Watch Out
Shan’t
Bo
Gotten By The Guts
Escape
Mold
1994
J.A.R.