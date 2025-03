, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Raging Nathans have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Room For One More and will be out on May 16 via Rad Girlfriend Records, Brassneck Records, and Thousand Island Records. The album was recorded in June and July 2024 by Matt Yonker at Drastic Sounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The band will be releasing their first single and video on March 21. Check out the announcement below.