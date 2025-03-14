Sound and Fury Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Basement, Big Ass Truck, Big Boy, Caustic Wound, Cloakroom, Combust, Contention, Crush Your Soul, Stereo Dynamite Records, Fatal Realm, February, Forced Order, God’s Hate, Knocked Loose, Kruelty, L.O.T.I.O.N., Lagrimas, Midrift, Mindforce, Missing Link, Mongrel, Nuovo Testamento, Pain of Truth, Peeling Flesh, Project Pat, Snuffed on Sight, Trash Talk, Whispers, and XWeaponX will be playing the fest. Sound and Fury will take place on July 12-13 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California.
Basement, Cloakroom, Knocked Loose, Kruelty, L.O.T.I.O.N., more to play Sound and Fury 2025
