Orthodox to release new album, share “Searching For A Pulse” video

Nashville-based hardcore band Orthodox have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Door Left Open and will be out on June 6 via Century Media. The album features the band’s recently released song “Commit to Consequence” which features Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid on guest vocals. The band has released a video for their new song “Searching For A Pulse” which was directed and edited by Anthony Altamura. Orthodox released their album Learning To Dissolve in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
A Door Left Open Tracklist
1 - Can You Save Me?
2 - Body Chalk
3 - Dread Weight
4 - Blend In With The Weak (feat. Matt McDougal)
5 - Godless Grace
6 - Keep Your Blessings
7 - Sacred Place
8 - Step Inside
9 - One Less Body (feat. Brann Dailor)
10 - Searching For A Pulse
11 - Commit To Consequence (feat. Andrew Neufeld)
12 - Will You Hate Me?