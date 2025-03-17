Orthodox to release new album, share “Searching For A Pulse” video

Orthodox
by

Nashville-based hardcore band Orthodox have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Door Left Open and will be out on June 6 via Century Media. The album features the band’s recently released song “Commit to Consequence” which features Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid on guest vocals. The band has released a video for their new song “Searching For A Pulse” which was directed and edited by Anthony Altamura. Orthodox released their album Learning To Dissolve in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

A Door Left Open Tracklist

1 - Can You Save Me? 

2 - Body Chalk

3 - Dread Weight

4 - Blend In With The Weak (feat. Matt McDougal)

5 - Godless Grace

6 - Keep Your Blessings

7 - Sacred Place

8 - Step Inside

9 - One Less Body (feat. Brann Dailor)

10 - Searching For A Pulse

11 - Commit To Consequence (feat. Andrew Neufeld)

12 - Will You Hate Me?