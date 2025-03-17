Orthodox to release new album, share “Searching For A Pulse” video

Nashville-based hardcore band Orthodox have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Door Left Open and will be out on June 6 via Century Media. The album features the band’s recently released song “Commit to Consequence” which features Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid on guest vocals. The band has released a video for their new song “Searching For A Pulse” which was directed and edited by Anthony Altamura. Orthodox released their album Learning To Dissolve in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.