Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be touring around the UK, Mexico, and the US with the tour starting on June 16 in Manchester, UK and wrapping up in New York. The band are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band and their set will include rarities along with hits. They will be accompanied by strings and piano. Tickets go on sale on March 21. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 16
|Manchester, UK
|O2 Apollo
|June 18
|London, UK
|Royal Albert Hall
|June 19
|London, UK
|Royal Albert Hall
|June 30
|Mexico City, MX
|Teatro Metrópolitan
|July 01
|Mexico City, MX
|Teatro Metrópolitan
|July 09
|Los Angeles, CA
|Orpheum Theatre
|July 10
|Los Angeles, CA
|Orpheum Theatre
|July 11
|Los Angeles, CA
|Orpheum Theatre
|July 14
|San Francisco, CA
|Davies Symphony Hall
|July 15
|San Francisco, CA
|Davies Symphony Hall
|July 18
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium
|July 19
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium
|July 22
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|July 23
|Chicago, IL
|The Chicago Theatre
|July 29
|New York, NY
|Beacon Theatre
|July 30
|New York, NY
|Beacon Theatre