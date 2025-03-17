Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce summer tour (UK, MX, US)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be touring around the UK, Mexico, and the US with the tour starting on June 16 in Manchester, UK and wrapping up in New York. The band are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band and their set will include rarities along with hits. They will be accompanied by strings and piano. Tickets go on sale on March 21. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
June 16Manchester, UKO2 Apollo
June 18London, UKRoyal Albert Hall
June 19London, UKRoyal Albert Hall
June 30Mexico City, MXTeatro Metrópolitan
July 01Mexico City, MXTeatro Metrópolitan
July 09Los Angeles, CAOrpheum Theatre
July 10Los Angeles, CAOrpheum Theatre
July 11Los Angeles, CAOrpheum Theatre
July 14 San Francisco, CADavies Symphony Hall
July 15San Francisco, CADavies Symphony Hall
July 18Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium
July 19Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium
July 22Chicago, ILThe Chicago Theatre
July 23Chicago, ILThe Chicago Theatre
July 29New York, NYBeacon Theatre
July 30New York, NYBeacon Theatre