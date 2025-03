Tours 18 hours ago by Em Moore

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced tour dates for this summer. They will be touring around the UK, Mexico, and the US with the tour starting on June 16 in Manchester, UK and wrapping up in New York. The band are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band and their set will include rarities along with hits. They will be accompanied by strings and piano. Tickets go on sale on March 21. Check out the dates below.