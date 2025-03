18 hours ago by Em Moore

XweaponX, the straight-edge band made up of Dave Baugher, Issac Hale (Knocked Loose, Inclination), Bryan Garris (Knocked Loose), and Trey Garris (Gates to Hell), has released a new song. It is called “Everybody Breaks” and is available digitally now via DAZE. XweaponX released their split with World of Pleasure in 2023. Check out the song below.