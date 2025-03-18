Bad Moves have announced that they will be disbanding. The band annoucned this in an Instagram post that reads in part,



” Hi friends! It's been an excellent decade rockin with y'all, but the time has come for Bad Moves to say farewell. No bad vibes here! Life changes have brought us to a crossroads and we thought the best move would be to party with the kids who wanna party with us one last time. […]Thanks as always for rockin with us. We'll see you soon!”

They will be heading out on a farewell tour around the US with Adult Mom and Theo Grizol of Nana Grizol joining them on select dates. The tour will start on June 18 in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up on July 20 in Brooklyn, New York. Their final DC shows have yet to be announced. The band will be playing in DC at Comet Ping Pong on March 22 with S.L.O.G. and Slut Intent.

Bad Moves released one EP and three full-length albums during their years as a band with the final one being 2024’s Wearing Out The Refrain which we spoke to ’Wearing Out The Refrain’ with David Combs and Katie Park about last year. You can see the band’s statement in full and the dates below.