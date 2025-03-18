Montreal-based powerviolence band Lobotomite and Montreal-based emoviolence / grind band Typeface have announced tour dates for the Maritimes. The bands will be heading out East starting on April 24 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, and will be wrapping up this run on April 27 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Rhabdomyolysis will be joining them on their New Brunswick dates. Lobotomite released their album NEW TRANSGRESSIONS in 2024. Typeface released it takes a forest to flourish in 2024. Check out the dates below.