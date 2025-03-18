Ursula announce SoCal record release shows

Ursula
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Ursula have announced that they will be heading out on a weekender to celebrate their new album. The shows all take place around California, beginning on April 11 in Bloomington and wrapping up in Long Beach on April 13. Ursula will be releasing their debut album I Don’t Like Anything on April 4 via Indecision Records. Ursula released their EP Fickle in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 11Cool Cat TattooBloomington, CA
Apr 12The Print ShopSan Diego, CA
Apr 13Gilmore MusicLong Beach, CA w/A Year Ago Today, Left Hand Path, and Resurrection