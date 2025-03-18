Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Ursula have announced that they will be heading out on a weekender to celebrate their new album. The shows all take place around California, beginning on April 11 in Bloomington and wrapping up in Long Beach on April 13. Ursula will be releasing their debut album I Don’t Like Anything on April 4 via Indecision Records. Ursula released their EP Fickle in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 11
|Cool Cat Tattoo
|Bloomington, CA
|Apr 12
|The Print Shop
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 13
|Gilmore Music
|Long Beach, CA w/A Year Ago Today, Left Hand Path, and Resurrection