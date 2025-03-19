Matty Matheson, Wade MacNeil, Daniel Romano, Ian Romano, and Tommy Major form Pig Pen

A new hardcore band has come onto the scene. It is called Pig Pen and features celebrity chef and actor/producer/consultant for The Bear Matty Matheson on lead vocals, Daniel Romano on guitar, Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire on guitar and additional vocals, Ian Romano (Attack in Black) on drums, and Tommy Major (Daniel Romano’s Outfit) on bass. In a statement released on Instagram Matty Matheson said that the band recorded 10 songs over 2 days.

Pig Pen announced their first show which will take place on April 25 at Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto. Tickets sold out quickly. A snippet of the band’s music can be heard in the show announcement which you can check out below.