Civic to release new album, share “Chrome Dipped” video

by Em Moore
Civic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Chrome Dipped and will be out on May 30 via ATO Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Marcus Coblyn. Civic released their collection album New Vietnam and Singles and their album Taken By Force in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Chrome Dipped Tracklist
The Fool
Chrome Dipped
Gulls Way
The Hogg
Trick Pony
Poison
Amissus
Starting All The Dogs Off
Fragrant Rice
Kingdom Come
Swing Of The Noose