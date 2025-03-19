Civic to release new album, share “Chrome Dipped” video

Civic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Chrome Dipped and will be out on May 30 via ATO Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Marcus Coblyn. Civic released their collection album New Vietnam and Singles and their album Taken By Force in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Chrome Dipped Tracklist

The Fool

Chrome Dipped

Gulls Way

The Hogg

Trick Pony

Poison

Amissus

Starting All The Dogs Off 

Fragrant Rice

Kingdom Come

Swing Of The Noose