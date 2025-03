10 hours ago by John Gentile

Northwest post-punk trio Datura have released a new video for their latest single, "Tired". The song is off their upcoming sophomore full-length album, Songs From A Dark House. That's out April 18th via Sell The Heart Records (U.S.), Engineer Records (U.K.) and Bat-Cave Productions (Poland). The album is the follow up to their debut full-length album, Arcano Chemical/. You can see the video below.