Preoccupations release “Bastards” video, announce European tour

Calgary-based post-punk band Preoccupations have released a lyric video for their new song “Bastards”. The song is off their upcoming album Ill at Ease which will be out on May 9 via Born Losers Records. The band has also announced that they will be touring Europe. The shows will begin on September 14 in Amsterdam and wrap up on October 2 in Bucharest. Preoccupations will be touring the UK and North America starting in May and released their album Aggrangements in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.