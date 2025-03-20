Preoccupations release “Bastards” video, announce European tour

by Em Moore
Calgary-based post-punk band Preoccupations have released a lyric video for their new song “Bastards”. The song is off their upcoming album Ill at Ease which will be out on May 9 via Born Losers Records. The band has also announced that they will be touring Europe. The shows will begin on September 14 in Amsterdam and wrap up on October 2 in Bucharest. Preoccupations will be touring the UK and North America starting in May and released their album Aggrangements in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/14/25
|Amsterdam, NL
|Tolhuistuin
|09/15/25
|Lille, FR
|L'Aeroneff
|09/16/25
|Le Havre, FR
|Le Tetris
|09/17/25
|Paris, FR
|Petit Bain
|09/18/25
|Antwerp, BE
|TRIX
|09/19/25
|Nijmegen, NL
|Doornroosje
|09/21
|Rotterdam, NL
|Rotown
|09/23/25
|Cologne, DE
|Blue Shell
|09/24/25
|Hamburg, DE
|Hafenklang
|09/25/25
|Berlin, DE
|Neue Zukunft
|09/26/25
|Prague, CZ
|Palác Akropolis
|09/27/25
|Munich, DE
|Strom
|09/28/25
|Vienna, AT
|B72
|09/30/25
|Sofia, BG
|Stroeja
|10/01/25
|Athens, GR
|AUX
|10/02/25
|Bucharest, ROM
|Control Club