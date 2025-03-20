Preoccupations release “Bastards” video, announce European tour

Preoccupations
Calgary-based post-punk band Preoccupations have released a lyric video for their new song “Bastards”. The song is off their upcoming album Ill at Ease which will be out on May 9 via Born Losers Records. The band has also announced that they will be touring Europe. The shows will begin on September 14 in Amsterdam and wrap up on October 2 in Bucharest. Preoccupations will be touring the UK and North America starting in May and released their album Aggrangements in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/14/25Amsterdam, NLTolhuistuin
09/15/25Lille, FRL'Aeroneff
09/16/25Le Havre, FRLe Tetris
09/17/25Paris, FRPetit Bain
09/18/25Antwerp, BETRIX
09/19/25Nijmegen, NLDoornroosje
09/21Rotterdam, NLRotown
09/23/25Cologne, DEBlue Shell
09/24/25Hamburg, DEHafenklang
09/25/25Berlin, DENeue Zukunft
09/26/25Prague, CZ Palác Akropolis
09/27/25Munich, DEStrom
09/28/25Vienna, ATB72
09/30/25Sofia, BGStroeja
10/01/25Athens, GRAUX
10/02/25Bucharest, ROMControl Club