Toronto-based punk rockers School Damage have announced tour dates for Western Canada. The band will begin their trek on April 16 in Regina, Saskatchewan, and will wrap up the tour on April 19 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. School Damage released their album Critical Excess in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 16
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|w/Tomorrow Starts Today, Modern Decay
|Apr 17
|Pin Bar
|Calgary, AB
|w/Motherfuckers, No Brainer, Glitter Glue
|Apr 18
|Dive Bar
|Edmonton, AB
|w/Real Sickies, Plezher, Rubbed Raw
|Apr 19
|The Black Cat
|Saskatoon, SK
|w/Real Sickies, The No Goes