School Damage to tour Western Canada

Toronto-based punk rockers School Damage have announced tour dates for Western Canada. The band will begin their trek on April 16 in Regina, Saskatchewan, and will wrap up the tour on April 19 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. School Damage released their album Critical Excess in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 16The ExchangeRegina, SKw/Tomorrow Starts Today, Modern Decay
Apr 17Pin BarCalgary, ABw/Motherfuckers, No Brainer, Glitter Glue
Apr 18Dive BarEdmonton, ABw/Real Sickies, Plezher, Rubbed Raw
Apr 19The Black CatSaskatoon, SKw/Real Sickies, The No Goes