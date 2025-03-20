The Last Mile to release new album, share “Anything” video

The Last Mile
by

Montreal-based hardcore punks The Last Mile have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Holding On To Hope and will be out on April 11 via Thousand Island Records and Pavones Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Anything” which was filmed and directed by Lucas Rupnik. The Last Mile released their split with PEZZ in 2023 and released their most recent album Respect The Frequency in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Holding On To Hope Tracklist

Give It a Name

Farewell For Now

Water Mary

Anything

Hot Box

Carry The One

No Never

Broadstrokes

Written in Water

Spun