10 hours ago by Em Moore

Latter have released a video for their song “My Body Is My Sickness”. The video was shot by Max Williams. The song is off their debut album of the same name which was released last year (we spoke with Meredith Haines about it in 2024). Latter also recently announced that My Body Is My Sickness will be coming to vinyl via Another City Records. These are expected to ship on May 15. Check out the video below.