Listen to a new track by Shari Page!

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new song and video by Shari Page! The song is called “Waitlisted” and comes with a lyric video that was directed by Brendan McKnight. Along with Shari Page, Mikey Gaggs and Jenny Palumbo play on the track. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Shari said,



The idea for ‘Waitlisted’ came from trying to make a restaurant reservation in Brooklyn, NY and being rejected. It also explores different feelings of what I was going through in my life. Trying to find my way back to my positivity.

I had moments where I felt like I was around constant negativity and feeling rejected from the things I love. I was thinking ‘The only way to live is to be a cynic’. The lyric drives the overall vibe of the song. I like a little negativity and humor with my coffee, but I would hopefully never be a full time cynic.

Life is a series of rejections but you can’t give up at eating at that one restaurant. “