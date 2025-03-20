Green Jello to tour Midwest and south

Green Jello aka Green Jelly are going on a mid-west and south tour. The trek is called "The Good, The Bad and the Jello" tour!  They'll be joined by Omaha, NE metalcore act From This Day Forward. You can see the dates below.

Datecityvenue
MAY 29Las Vegas, NVSwan Dive
MAY 30Salt Lake City, UTFunk 'N Dive
May 31Idaho Falls, IDThe Gem
June 1Billings, MTCraft Local
June 3Casper, WYOil City Beer Company
June 4Greely, COMoxi Theater
June 5Denver, COThe Rickhouse
June 6Rapid City, SDAby's Rapid City
June 7Omaha, NEReverb Lounge
June 8Sioux City, IAThe Marquee
June 9Fargo, NDThe Aquarium
June 10Minneapolis, MNZhora Darling
June 11Iowa City, IAWildwood BBQ & Saloon
June 12Chicago, ILThe WC Social Club
June 13Madison, WIThe Annex /The Red Zone
June 14Des Moines, IALefty's Live Music
June 15Sioux Falls, SDIcon Event Hall + Lounge
June 16Wichita, KSJohn Barleycorn's
June 17Kansas City, MOSk8bar
June 18Topeka, KSTBA
June 19Tulsa, OKTBA
June 20Oklahoma City, OKTBA
June 21Park Hills, MOPark Hills Underground
June 22Little Rock, ARTBA
June 24Fort Worth, TXHaltom Theater
June 25Austin, TXKick Butt Coffee
June 26Corpus Christi, TXTBA