Green Jello to tour Midwest and south

Via an Anonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile
Green Jello aka Green Jelly are going on a mid-west and south tour. The trek is called "The Good, The Bad and the Jello" tour! They'll be joined by Omaha, NE metalcore act From This Day Forward. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|city
|venue
|MAY 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Swan Dive
|MAY 30
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Funk 'N Dive
|May 31
|Idaho Falls, ID
|The Gem
|June 1
|Billings, MT
|Craft Local
|June 3
|Casper, WY
|Oil City Beer Company
|June 4
|Greely, CO
|Moxi Theater
|June 5
|Denver, CO
|The Rickhouse
|June 6
|Rapid City, SD
|Aby's Rapid City
|June 7
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|June 8
|Sioux City, IA
|The Marquee
|June 9
|Fargo, ND
|The Aquarium
|June 10
|Minneapolis, MN
|Zhora Darling
|June 11
|Iowa City, IA
|Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
|June 12
|Chicago, IL
|The WC Social Club
|June 13
|Madison, WI
|The Annex /The Red Zone
|June 14
|Des Moines, IA
|Lefty's Live Music
|June 15
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Icon Event Hall + Lounge
|June 16
|Wichita, KS
|John Barleycorn's
|June 17
|Kansas City, MO
|Sk8bar
|June 18
|Topeka, KS
|TBA
|June 19
|Tulsa, OK
|TBA
|June 20
|Oklahoma City, OK
|TBA
|June 21
|Park Hills, MO
|Park Hills Underground
|June 22
|Little Rock, AR
|TBA
|June 24
|Fort Worth, TX
|Haltom Theater
|June 25
|Austin, TX
|Kick Butt Coffee
|June 26
|Corpus Christi, TX
|TBA