Customer Service announce Canadian tour dates

Customer Service
by Tours

Customer Service have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be touring Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec with a stop in New Brunswick on May 23 for the Flourish Festival.

The tour kicks off on Mar 17 with two shows at Ashby Legion in Sydney, Nova Scotia and wraps up on June 7 in Montreal, Quebec. Customer Service released their EP to you, after 2000 years earlier this year and we spoke to the band about it last month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 17Ashby LegionSydney, NS
May 17Ashby LegionSydney, NS (all ages)
May 23Flourish FestivalFredericton, NB
May 29The RainbowOttawa, ON
May 30Brandi’sBrantford, ON
May 31The UnionKitchener, ON
Jun 01Sonic HallGuelph, ON
Jun 02Richmond TavernLondon, ON
Jun 05Mills HardwareHamilton, ON
Jun 06The Baby GToronto, ON
Jun 07P’tit OursMontreal, QC