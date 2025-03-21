Customer Service have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be touring Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec with a stop in New Brunswick on May 23 for the Flourish Festival.
The tour kicks off on Mar 17 with two shows at Ashby Legion in Sydney, Nova Scotia and wraps up on June 7 in Montreal, Quebec. Customer Service released their EP to you, after 2000 years earlier this year and we spoke to the band about it last month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 17
|Ashby Legion
|Sydney, NS
|May 17
|Ashby Legion
|Sydney, NS (all ages)
|May 23
|Flourish Festival
|Fredericton, NB
|May 29
|The Rainbow
|Ottawa, ON
|May 30
|Brandi’s
|Brantford, ON
|May 31
|The Union
|Kitchener, ON
|Jun 01
|Sonic Hall
|Guelph, ON
|Jun 02
|Richmond Tavern
|London, ON
|Jun 05
|Mills Hardware
|Hamilton, ON
|Jun 06
|The Baby G
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 07
|P’tit Ours
|Montreal, QC