Customer Service have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be touring Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec with a stop in New Brunswick on May 23 for the Flourish Festival.

The tour kicks off on Mar 17 with two shows at Ashby Legion in Sydney, Nova Scotia and wraps up on June 7 in Montreal, Quebec. Customer Service released their EP to you, after 2000 years earlier this year and we spoke to the band about it last month. Check out the dates below.