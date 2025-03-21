Tigers Jaw will be playing some dates in the southern half of the US after their already announced dates supporting Turnover and Balance and Composure. See below to check out the dates. Tickets go on sale today. Tigers Jaw last released I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021.
Previous StoryTours: I Am The Avalanche announce May northeast shows
Next StoryTours: Stick To Your Guns (Europe and UK)
Tigers Jaw / Rodeo Boys (South)
Hot Water Music, Spanish Love Songs, Comeback Kid and Joyce Manor to headline 'Common Thread' Tour
Jawbreaker, Minus The Bear, Superchunk, Tigers Jaw, more to play Best Friends Forever 2025
Balance And Composure: 'The Things We Think We're Missing' Live at Studio 4
Turnover announce full 'Peripheral Vision' tour
Turnover announce 'Peripheral Vision' 10th anniversary tour (US and UK)
Knocked Loose, Slowdive, Drug Church, Gouge Away, more to play Outbreak Fest 2025
Balance and Composure: "with you in spirit"
Slowdive, American Football, Fiddlehead, Mannequin Pussy, more to play Something In The Way
No Sleep Records to shut down