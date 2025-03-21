Break Free Fest has announced its lineup for this year. The festival will take place from June 14-15 at Foto Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On June 14 NØ MAN, Payasa, Angry Blackmen, La Grimas, Bussy Kween Power Trip, Pucker Up!, and Commitment will be playing. On June 15 Uniity, Fulano!, Psyop, Lake Lanier, Foco, Brainwashed, and Bruise Bath will be playing. Check out the poster below.
