Jools to release debut album, share “Mother Monica”

Leicester, UK-based punk band Jools have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Violent Delights and will be out on June 6 via Hassle Records. The album features 10 songs in total including their previously released singles “Guts” and “97%”. The band has released a new song along with the announcement called “Mother Monica”. Jools have been releasing singles since they formed in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Violent Delights Tracklist

The Pleasures

Limerence

Cardinal

Knee Injury

97%

Guts

Live Deliciously

Dunoon

Violent Delights