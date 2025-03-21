Jools to release debut album, share “Mother Monica”

by Em Moore
Leicester, UK-based punk band Jools have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Violent Delights and will be out on June 6 via Hassle Records. The album features 10 songs in total including their previously released singles “Guts” and “97%”. The band has released a new song along with the announcement called “Mother Monica”. Jools have been releasing singles since they formed in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Violent Delights Tracklist
The Pleasures
Limerence
Cardinal
Knee Injury
97%
Guts
Live Deliciously
Dunoon
Violent Delights