Jools to release debut album, share “Mother Monica”

Leicester, UK-based punk band Jools have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Violent Delights and will be out on June 6 via Hassle Records. The album features 10 songs in total including their previously released singles “Guts” and “97%”. The band has released a new song along with the announcement called “Mother Monica”. Jools have been releasing singles since they formed in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.