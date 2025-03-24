Nova Twins release video for “Soprano”

Nova Twins have released a video for their song “Soprano”. The video was directed by Harry Lindley and features dancers Erika Palma Estrada, Timoni Longe, Vy Nguyen, Chanda John, Saarah Fernandez. The song is off their upcoming album Parasites and Butterflies which will be out on August 29 via Marshall Records. Nova Twins will be playing two US dates in July for Warped Tour and will be touring the UK and Europe starting in September. The band’s most recent album is Supernova which was released in 2022. Check out the video below.