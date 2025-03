Anonymous Source, Posted by 22 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Fred Houben, bass player of Heideroosjes, a former Epitpah band, has been arrested for Child pornography. Houben was arrested in late February and is still in custody. He has pled not guilty, and has also quit the band. In a statement that has been translated, the rest of the band stated: ""We never saw this coming. The facts of which Fred is suspected clash with the values that we as Heideroosjes have always supported." We'll keep you updated.