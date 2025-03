2 hours ago by Em Moore

Bonnie Trash have recorded two live Incorrect Thoughts sessions. They performed their songs “Hellmouth” and “Veil of Greed” from their recently released album Mourning You which came out in January. The videos were filmed at Sugar Shack Studios in London, Ontario and were filmed by Chris Forrest, Tyler O'Brien, and Courtney Forrest. We spoke to Emmalia and Sarafina Bortolon-Vettor about the album earlier this year. Check out the videos below.