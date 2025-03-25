Garbage announce North American tour

Garbage have announced North American tour dates for this fall. These shows mark their first headlining tour of the US in almost 10 years. The tour will begin on September 3 in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap up on November 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. Presale for tickets begins on April 1. Starcrawler will be joining them on all dates. Garbage will be releasing their new album Let All That We Image Be The Light on May 30. The band’s most recent album was 2021’s No Gods No Masters. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 03Orlando, FLHard Rock Cafe
Sep 05Pompano Beach, FLPompano Beach Amphitheatre
Sep 06St. Petersburg, FLJannus Live
Sep 08Atlanta, GAThe Eastern
Sep 10Nashville, TNThe Pinnacle
Sep 12Cleveland, OHAgora Theatre
Sep 13Detroit, MIMasonic Cathedral Hall
Sep 16Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall
Sep 17Washinton, DCThe Anthem
Sep 18Boston, MARoadrunner
Sep 20Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount
Sep 23Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
Sep 24Toronto, ONHistory
Sep 29Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed
Sep 30Newport, KYMegaCorp Pavillion
Oct 01Columbus, OHKEMBA Live!
Oct 03Madison, WIThe Sylvee
Oct 04Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue
Oct 06Kansas City, MOMidland Theatre
Oct 07Dallas, TXThe Bomb Factory
Oct 12Denver, COThe Mission Ballroom
Oct 15Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
Oct 18Spokane, WAKnitting Factory
Oct 20Vancouver, BCOrpheum
Oct 21Portland, ORMcMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct 23Saratoga, CAThe Mountain Winery
Oct 24San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
Oct 26Reno, NVSilver Legacy Resort Casino
Oct 29Salt Lake City, UTRockwell at The Complex
Oct 31Las Vegas, NVThe Chelsea
Nov 02Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren