Garbage have announced North American tour dates for this fall. These shows mark their first headlining tour of the US in almost 10 years. The tour will begin on September 3 in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap up on November 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. Presale for tickets begins on April 1. Starcrawler will be joining them on all dates. Garbage will be releasing their new album Let All That We Image Be The Light on May 30. The band’s most recent album was 2021’s No Gods No Masters. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 03
|Orlando, FL
|Hard Rock Cafe
|Sep 05
|Pompano Beach, FL
|Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
|Sep 06
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|Sep 08
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|Sep 10
|Nashville, TN
|The Pinnacle
|Sep 12
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre
|Sep 13
|Detroit, MI
|Masonic Cathedral Hall
|Sep 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|Sep 17
|Washinton, DC
|The Anthem
|Sep 18
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|Sep 20
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|Sep 23
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|Sep 24
|Toronto, ON
|History
|Sep 29
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|Sep 30
|Newport, KY
|MegaCorp Pavillion
|Oct 01
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live!
|Oct 03
|Madison, WI
|The Sylvee
|Oct 04
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue
|Oct 06
|Kansas City, MO
|Midland Theatre
|Oct 07
|Dallas, TX
|The Bomb Factory
|Oct 12
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom
|Oct 15
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|Oct 18
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory
|Oct 20
|Vancouver, BC
|Orpheum
|Oct 21
|Portland, OR
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Oct 23
|Saratoga, CA
|The Mountain Winery
|Oct 24
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|Oct 26
|Reno, NV
|Silver Legacy Resort Casino
|Oct 29
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rockwell at The Complex
|Oct 31
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Chelsea
|Nov 02
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren