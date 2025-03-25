Garbage have announced North American tour dates for this fall. These shows mark their first headlining tour of the US in almost 10 years. The tour will begin on September 3 in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap up on November 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. Presale for tickets begins on April 1. Starcrawler will be joining them on all dates. Garbage will be releasing their new album Let All That We Image Be The Light on May 30. The band’s most recent album was 2021’s No Gods No Masters. Check out the dates below.