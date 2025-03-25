The Avengers have announced that they will be heading across the pond for a tour of Europe and the UK this summer. The dates will kick off on August 6 in London, UK, and will wrap up on August 23 in Copenhagen, Denmark. This tour also includes the band’s performances at Rebellion Festival on August 7-8 in Blackpool, UK, and their performance at D.I.Y. Fest in Zdynia, Poland. Check out the dates below.