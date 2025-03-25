Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Avengers have announced that they will be heading across the pond for a tour of Europe and the UK this summer. The dates will kick off on August 6 in London, UK, and will wrap up on August 23 in Copenhagen, Denmark. This tour also includes the band’s performances at Rebellion Festival on August 7-8 in Blackpool, UK, and their performance at D.I.Y. Fest in Zdynia, Poland. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 06
|100 Club
|London, UK
|Aug 07-08
|Rebellion
|Blackpool, UK
|Aug 09
|D.I.Y. Fest
|Zdynia, PL
|Aug 10
|MDK Ratusz
|Zduńska Wola, PL
|Aug 12
|Randal Club
|Bratislava, SK
|Aug 13
|Chelsea
|Wien, AT
|Aug 14
|Unter Deck
|Munchen, DE
|Aug 15
|Goldmarks
|Stuttgart, DE
|Aug 16
|Wild At Heart
|Berlin, DE
|Aug 17
|Sonic Ballroom
|Koln, DE
|Aug 18
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Aug 20
|Medley
|Malmo, SE
|Aug 21
|Debaser
|Stockholm, SE
|Aug 22
|Goldie
|Oslo, NO
|Aug 23
|Gutter City
|Copenhagen, DK