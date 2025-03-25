Avengers announce UK/EU tour

The Avengers have announced that they will be heading across the pond for a tour of Europe and the UK this summer. The dates will kick off on August 6 in London, UK, and will wrap up on August 23 in Copenhagen, Denmark. This tour also includes the band’s performances at Rebellion Festival on August 7-8 in Blackpool, UK, and their performance at D.I.Y. Fest in Zdynia, Poland. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 06100 ClubLondon, UK
Aug 07-08RebellionBlackpool, UK
Aug 09D.I.Y. FestZdynia, PL
Aug 10MDK RatuszZduńska Wola, PL
Aug 12Randal ClubBratislava, SK
Aug 13ChelseaWien, AT
Aug 14Unter DeckMunchen, DE
Aug 15GoldmarksStuttgart, DE
Aug 16Wild At HeartBerlin, DE
Aug 17Sonic BallroomKoln, DE
Aug 18HafenklangHamburg, DE
Aug 20MedleyMalmo, SE
Aug 21DebaserStockholm, SE
Aug 22GoldieOslo, NO
Aug 23Gutter CityCopenhagen, DK