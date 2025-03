15 hours ago by Em Moore

Matty Grace has released a new song. It is called “(I Dunno) I’m Not a Therapist” and is off her upcoming debut solo album Cheap Shame which will be out on April 1 via Dirt Cult Records. Matty Grace released her EPs The Breakdown of Progress and Start. Stop. Repeat. along with her collection album Blemishes and Scars in 2023. Check out the song below.