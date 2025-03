15 hours ago by Em Moore

Dead Pioneers have released a new song. It is called “The Caucasity" and is off their upcoming second album PO$T AMERICAN which will be out on April 11 via Hassle Records. Dead Pioneers will be touring Europe with Pennywise, Propagandhi, Comeback Kid, and The Iron Roses starting in May. The band released their self-titled album in 2023. Check out the song below.