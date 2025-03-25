Rebelmatic have announced US tour dates for this spring. The band will start their tour on April 12 in Kingston, New York and wrap up this run on April 18 in Philadelphia. Rebelmatic will be releasing their new album Black Hole Eats the Tornado on April 11 via Say-10 Records. The band released their live album Rebelmatic Live at Fuzzfest WV in 2024 and released Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the dates below.