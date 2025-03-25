Rebelmatic announce US tour dates

Rebelmatic have announced US tour dates for this spring. The band will start their tour on April 12 in Kingston, New York and wrap up this run on April 18 in Philadelphia. Rebelmatic will be releasing their new album Black Hole Eats the Tornado on April 11 via Say-10 Records. The band released their live album Rebelmatic Live at Fuzzfest WV in 2024 and released Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 12Snapper Magee’sKingston, NY
Apr 13Cobra CabanaRichmond, VA
Apr 14Trolly BarCharleston, SC
Apr 15529Atlanta, GA
Apr 16Riff HouseChesapeake, VA
Apr 17123 Pleasant StreetMorgantown, WV
Apr 18Nikki LopezPhiladelphia, PA