Newfoundland and Labrador multidisciplinary festival Lawnya Vawnya has announced their lineup for this year. Absolute Losers, Albert Dalton, Andrew Smith Band, Andy and the Dannys, Beverly and Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland, Book Club, Bus People, Cartel Madras, Cell Deth, Cleo Leigh, Durex, Frankie Teardrop, Fraud Perry, Hancyourhead, Juliana Riolino, Laughing, Life Crisis, Liftkit, Little Fauna, Liz Fagan Band, Mantourage, Marc McLaughlin, Marleana Moore, Miesha and the Spanks, Nancy Music, Overland, Penny and The Pits, Quin, Rad Cushue, Rat and Ratt, Sasha Cay, Snitfit, Steele Toe, Swimming, Topanga, /Garbagefile, Chelsea McMullan, Elijah Janka, Ever Deadly, Foreignerz, Irma Gerd, IWANT2BONTV, Jack Etchegary, Janet Cull, Joe Fowler, Moira Demorest, and Tanya Tagaq will be making appearances at the festival. Lawnya Vawnya will feature panels, musical and artistic performances, workshops, films, and readings throughout June 4-7 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.
