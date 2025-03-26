London, UK-based punk rockers The Molotovs, made up of siblings Mathew and Issey Cartlidge, have released a video for their debut song “More More More”. The video was directed by Nico Beyer. The song is available digitally as well as on 7-inch vinyl via Marshall Records. The 7-inch also has a live version of the new song as well as a live cover of “Suffragette City” by David Bowie. The Molotovs played the Teenage Cancer Trust at Royal Albert Hall on March 24 with Sex Pistols with Frank Carter and Kid Kapichi. Check out the video below.