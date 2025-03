Ukraine's Dee Lav releases new single

Kyiv's Dee Lav has releaseds a new single. The a-side is "My Russomisia Is Stored In My Tits." Dee Lav states, "I express my dissatisfaction with the Russian invasion of our country, criticize world leaders and talk about how Russia has occupied part of Finland ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ (Karelia), Japan ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต (Iturup and other islands) and part of Ukraine ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ." The second track โ€œThe Sounds Of Warโ€ is an audio track recorded by Dee Lav's father on the front line near Bakhmut (Donetsk region) ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ in June 2022.