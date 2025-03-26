Ukraine's Dee Lav releases new single

Kyiv's Dee Lav has releaseds a new single. The a-side is "My Russomisia Is Stored In My Tits." Dee Lav states, "I express my dissatisfaction with the Russian invasion of our country, criticize world leaders and talk about how Russia has occupied part of Finland 🇫🇮 (Karelia), Japan 🇯🇵 (Iturup and other islands) and part of Ukraine 🇺🇦." The second track “The Sounds Of War” is an audio track recorded by Dee Lav's father on the front line near Bakhmut (Donetsk region) 🇺🇦 in June 2022.