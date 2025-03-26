Age of Apocalypse to release new album

Metallic/melodic hardcore band Age of Apocalypse will release a new album. In Oblivion is out May 23, 2025 via Closed Casket activities. The band released a statement aboiut the new record: ": "'Mortal Coil' deals with the themes of loss and how one navigates grief or betrayal. It expresses that we all have to follow these paths of life, however difficult, but we don't have to navigate these hardships alone… The music video follows a mother retelling the story of how she met the father of her daughter. Her retelling is kind of mythic and embellished, which I feel we tend to do when we tell stories to kids. I definitely just ripped off some of my favorite directors shot-wise and just had a lot of fun with it. Jack and I were adamant about shooting on 16mm. I think it pays homage to the music videos we saw as kids from the 90's and how vibrant and textural they were."" You can check out the lead single, "mortal coil," below.