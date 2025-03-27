Superchunk release new song, to tour US in fall

by Tours

Superchunk have released a new song. It is called “Bruised Lung” and features guest vocals and guitar from Rosali. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via Merge Records. Superchunk has also announced US tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on September 9 in Washington, DC, and wrap up on October 23 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale March 28. Superchunk released their split with Quivers in 2024 and their most recent album was 2022’s Wild Loneliness. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 09Washington, DCBlack Cat 
Sep 10Philadelphia, PAArdmore Music Hall 
Sep 11New York, NYBowery Ballroom 
Sep 12Boston, MAThe Crystal Ballroom 
Sep 13Portsmouth, NH3S Artspace
 Sep 14Woodstock, NYBearsville Theater
 Sep 16Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Cafe & Music Hall 
Sep 17Cleveland, OHGrog Shop 
Sep 18Kalamazoo, MIBell’s Eccentric Cafe 
Oct 09Pioneertown, CAPappy & Harriet’s
 Oct 10Las Vegas, NVBest Friends Fest 
Oct 13Denver, COThe Gothic Theatre 
Oct 14Salt Lake City, UTUrban Lounge 
Oct 15Boise, IDShrine Social Club Ballroom 
Oct 17Seattle, WATractor Tavern 
Oct 18Portland, ORMississippi Studios 
Oct 19Portland, ORMississippi Studios 
Oct 21San Francisco, CAThe Independent 
Oct 23Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom