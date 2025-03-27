Superchunk have released a new song. It is called “Bruised Lung” and features guest vocals and guitar from Rosali. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via Merge Records. Superchunk has also announced US tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on September 9 in Washington, DC, and wrap up on October 23 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale March 28. Superchunk released their split with Quivers in 2024 and their most recent album was 2022’s Wild Loneliness. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 09
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|Sep 10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ardmore Music Hall
|Sep 11
|New York, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|Sep 12
|Boston, MA
|The Crystal Ballroom
|Sep 13
|Portsmouth, NH
|3S Artspace
|Sep 14
|Woodstock, NY
|Bearsville Theater
|Sep 16
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
|Sep 17
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|Sep 18
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
|Oct 09
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy & Harriet’s
|Oct 10
|Las Vegas, NV
|Best Friends Fest
|Oct 13
|Denver, CO
|The Gothic Theatre
|Oct 14
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Urban Lounge
|Oct 15
|Boise, ID
|Shrine Social Club Ballroom
|Oct 17
|Seattle, WA
|Tractor Tavern
|Oct 18
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|Oct 19
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|Oct 21
|San Francisco, CA
|The Independent
|Oct 23
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom