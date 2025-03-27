Superchunk have released a new song. It is called “Bruised Lung” and features guest vocals and guitar from Rosali. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via Merge Records. Superchunk has also announced US tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on September 9 in Washington, DC, and wrap up on October 23 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale March 28. Superchunk released their split with Quivers in 2024 and their most recent album was 2022’s Wild Loneliness. Check out the song and dates below.