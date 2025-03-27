Newfound Interest in Connecticut and Treehouse of Horror have announced European tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off on July 8 in Wien, Austria, and wrap up on July 13 in Carpi, Italy with their performances at Third Impact Fest. Newfound Interest in Connecticut will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Tell Me About the Long Dark Path Home. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 08
|Venster 99
|Wien, AT
|Jul 09
|Golya
|Budapest, HU
|Jul 10
|Piąty Dom
|Katowice, PL
|Jul 11
|Creepy Teepee Fest
|Kutna Hora, CZ
|Jul 12
|Milla Club
|Munich, DE
|Jul 13
|Third Impact Fest
|Carpi, IT