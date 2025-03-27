Newfound Interest in Connecticut / Treehouse of Horror (Europe)

by Tours

Newfound Interest in Connecticut and Treehouse of Horror have announced European tour dates for this summer. The tour will kick off on July 8 in Wien, Austria, and wrap up on July 13 in Carpi, Italy with their performances at Third Impact Fest. Newfound Interest in Connecticut will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Tell Me About the Long Dark Path Home. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 08Venster 99Wien, AT
Jul 09GolyaBudapest, HU
Jul 10Piąty DomKatowice, PL
Jul 11Creepy Teepee FestKutna Hora, CZ
Jul 12Milla ClubMunich, DE
Jul 13Third Impact FestCarpi, IT