13 hours ago by Em Moore

Among Legends have released a ska cover of “Give Up The Grudge” by Gob. The song originally appeared on Gob’s 2003 album Foot in Mouth Disease. The cover is backed with a version of the song in which all of the swears have been replaced by trombone toots. Among Legends released their Live on Incorrect Thoughts EP in 2024 and released their album Take Good Care in 2022. Check out both versions of the cover below.