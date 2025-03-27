Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Richmond, Virginia-based musician Madison Turner! The video is for her new song “& the days go by” and was shot and edited by Ethan McQuade.

“& the days go by” is Madison Turner’s second single from her upcoming album Curtsy When You Land. The album was recorded with a full band and features Ryan Clatterbuck on drums and Jack Morley on bass. There are several guest spots on the album including Liz Fackelman of The Best of The Worst and Keely Burn of The Tea Lights on keys.

Speaking about “& the days go by” Madison Turner said,



"It's about how people's circles grow smaller or shift, and how each time you see someone could be the last.”

”& the days go by” will hit streaming services on March 28 and you can pre-save it right here. Curtsy When You Land will be out later this year via Say-10 Records. Watch the video below!