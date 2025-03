8 hours ago by Em Moore

Divide and Dissolve has released a video for their new song “Grief”. The video was directed and edited by Sepi Mashiahof. The song marks the first time that Takiaya Reed has added vocals to a Divide and Dissolve track and it is off their upcoming album Insatiable which will be out on April 18 via Bella Union. Divide and Dissolve released their album Systemic in 2023. Check out the video below.