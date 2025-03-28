Mannequin Pussy perform on 'Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney'

Earlier this week Mannequin Pussy were the musical guests on an episode of John Mulaney’s Netflix show Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. This was the band's debut live TV performance. The band performed their song “I Got Heaven” from their 2024 album of the same name. They were joined by Karly Hartzman of Wednesday and Jessica Lea Mayfield. The band also paid tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor with a kick drum cover printed with the iconic image of her ripping up the Pope's photo during her 1992 SNL performance. Check out the video below.