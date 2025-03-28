You Vandal to release new album, share “feeling zen -or- covered in shit” video

You Vandal has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called this is where people come to die and will be out on May 23 via Euclid Place Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “feeling zen -or- covered in shit” which was directed by Matthew Zagorski. You Vandal released their album Pretend I Don’t Exist in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.