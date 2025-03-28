You Vandal to release new album, share “feeling zen -or- covered in shit” video

You Vandal has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called this is where people come to die and will be out on May 23 via Euclid Place Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “feeling zen -or- covered in shit” which was directed by Matthew Zagorski. You Vandal released their album Pretend I Don’t Exist in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
this is where people come to die Tracklist
1. lords of nothing
2. clueless (as if)
3. feeling zen -or- covered in shit
4. stovetop / playin’ w matches
5. get me 2 the grave
6. imagine draggin’ (FOR THE WIN)
7. happy as a clam
8. shakespeare in the parking lot
9. how dracula got his groove back
10. STAY. STILL.
11. pity party, my house, be there (cut the line)
12. betrayal in the common room
13. barely background