Mike V appears to have left Black Flag

Mike Vallely, who has been the singer for the reunited Black Flag for about six years, has apparently left the band. On his substack, he posted an journal entry called "My final tour with Black Flag." While he doesn't directly state that he has left the band in the body of the piece, he details how much of a miserable time he had on the last Black Flag tour. We reached out to Mike for comment, but have not heard back. You can read the the entry here and draw your own conclusions. since reforming, Black Flag has had about 13-15 members cycle through the group.