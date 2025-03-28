Sex Pistols with Frank Carter announce North American tour

by Tours

Sex Pistols with Frank Carter have announced that they will be heading out on a North American tour. The tour will begin on September 16 in Dallas, Texas, and wrap up on October 16 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 4 but pre-sales will begin on April 1. This is the band's first North American tour with Frank Carter on vocals. The Sex Pistols are made up of Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/16Dallas, TXLonghorn Ballroom
09/23Washington, D.C.9:30 Club
09/26Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore
09/30Montreal, QCMTELUS
10/01Toronto, ONHistory
10/03Cleveland, OHAgora Theatre and Ballroom
10/04Detroit, MIThe Fillmore
10/07Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore
10/10Denver, COThe Mission Ballroom
10/13Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
10/15San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
10/16Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium