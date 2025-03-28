Listen Creature Party's new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown!

The Meaning of Being will be out everywhere on March 31 and you can pre-save it right here . Creature Party will be playing their EP release show on April 5 at the Kenton Club in Portland, Oregon. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

The EP is called The Meaning of Being and features six party rockin’ tracks. The songs are full of danceable beats and the band’s signature wit whether they are talking about bites sustained while working at the Playboy Mansion, exploring the frustrations that come with being kept in the dark, seeing the world through a UFO's eyes, celebrating badass women, or contemplating quicksand. We caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks.

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new EP by Portland-based new wave-y post-punks Creature Party !

The Meaning of Being Track-By-Track Breakdown

”Playboy Mansion Monkey Bite”

”Playboy Mansion Monkey Bite" tells the true story of Alex’s encounter with a spider monkey at the Playboy Mansion zoo. The lyrics are a literal snapshot of what transpired on Alex’s third day of work at the mansion. As if having a summer job at such a storied location wasn't wild enough, the ER visit adds an extra layer to this tale that begs the question, “Are you for real?" and the answer is yes.

”Tell Me”

An upbeat and catchy number that reflects on the frustrations of being kept in the dark, "Tell Me" captures our high-energy sound and our signature lyrical style. "Tell Me" explores the idea that no matter how much you try or fight for something or someone, no matter the effort you put into a particular outcome, you're often ultimately just waiting for someone else to make a decision about your fate.

”UFO”

"UFO" leans heavily into Creature Party's surfy sound (complete with cowbell, aptly on the line "I grabbed a cow as I flew by--Moo"). Told from the UFO spacecraft's perspective, the song represents the goofiness of the band but also reflects on larger themes of being an outsider, perceiving others but avoiding perception. At the end of the day, we're all just searching for The Meaning of Being. Stay tuned for an upcoming music video for this track!

”Act Up”

”Act Up" is our anthem dedicated to the late and great OG feminist (as Rachael likes to call her) Amelia Earhart. "Act Up" tells the story of a woman who acted outside of societal expectations and norms and never gave up on her dreams despite the obstacles she had to maneuver around both metaphorically and literally.

”2 Cool 4 Fun”

"2 Cool 4 Fun" was the first song that we wrote for the EP. The song opens with a silly robotic instrumental that draws you into the classic Creature Party lyrical cheekiness poking fun at people taking themselves too seriously and acting too cool…well, for fun. The song features a key change at the end of the song from A to C. Get it? Because AC is COOL.

”Quicksand”

We started the lyrics to "Quicksand" after we were joking with our friend Amber about how quicksand had a real moment in 80’s and 90’s movies and then seemingly disappeared. The song juxtaposes imagery from classic quicksand moments, such as having a branch that’s just out of reach and being stranded in the middle of nowhere, with a spooky, surfy riff that sucks you in. Is quicksand as prevalent in real life as it was made out to be on the screen? Probably not, but since this track lyrically explores getting sucked into negative thought spirals, we find it to be metaphorically rampant.