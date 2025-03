, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

X is going to release a 12-inch single of "Wild thing" to celebrate the song's 40th anniversary. The release includes "Wild Thing (Radio Edit)", "The Curious History of X's WILD THING, narrated by Exene Cervenka," and "Wild Thing (Full Length)." That's out via Fat Possum. You can see a promo video below.